Police: Rockford East, Freeport high schools gun threats deemed false

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIFR) - Rockford police plan to hold a news conference Wednesday across from Rockford East High School after two reports of students wielding guns are unfounded.

Local law enforcement responds to both East and Freeport high schools Wednesday morning after gun threat reports.

Dr. Beth Summers, principal at Freeport High School emailed families just after 8:30 a.m. confirming the threat in Freeport is connected to a prank call.

Principal Dr. Beth Summers sent an email Wednesday morning to families about the nation-wide...
Principal Dr. Beth Summers sent an email Wednesday morning to families about the nation-wide response to multiple prank calls.(WIFR)

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is confirmed.

