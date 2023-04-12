Police: Rockford East, Freeport high schools gun threats deemed false
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIFR) - Rockford police plan to hold a news conference Wednesday across from Rockford East High School after two reports of students wielding guns are unfounded.
Local law enforcement responds to both East and Freeport high schools Wednesday morning after gun threat reports.
Dr. Beth Summers, principal at Freeport High School emailed families just after 8:30 a.m. confirming the threat in Freeport is connected to a prank call.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information is confirmed.
