The Other Side Of The Pole: Roscoe pole fitness owner shows strength through open-mindedness

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While some people get their workout with weights, others flock to exercise that comes with a bit of a twist.

One pole dancing studio in Roscoe shows fitness enthusiasts how the pole dancing class craze caught on.

“You do not have to be the best police dancer or going to the Olympics to be part of this community,” says Kyra Wieland, owner of Pure Gravity Fitness,

Growing up in a conservative household, Kyra says she never considered getting into the exotic dancing business until life took a devastating turn.

“I did have quite a bit of stress in my life. I did own a company in Madison, Wisconsin,” Kyra says.

That company shut down and her father, diagnosed with lung cancer, declined fast.

Dancing helped her escape from it all. “I kind of slipped into this world accidentally by taking a class and I fell in love with it immediately.”

Kyra opened Pure Gravity Fitness in Beloit before moving to a bigger studio in Roscoe. She says pole dancing helps her focus on a fit and healthy mind, and that anyone can do it.

23 News reporter Kayleigh Randle decided to give the workout a try, since Kyra insisted that there were no strength or flexibility requirements to enter the studio.

Kyra walked Kayleigh through some of the beginner moves she teaches in her classes. “So literally, take an inside step and walk yourself around the pole.”

Seems easy enough.

Those who are new to the experience will see that the beginner moves quickly become a workout.

Pure Gravity instructor Jamie Perez says a video on YouTube sparked her interest in pole fitness. “It was so therapeutic for me. It’s athletic, it’s beautiful; it’s such a nice community to be a part of.”

Jamie says being an instructor is fulfilling because it helps build confidence. She says pole has two sides―while one is in the clubs, the other offers so much more. “That’s really the gymnastics, the flexibility, the aerial part of it. That’s what I really loved about pole when I first got into it,” Jamie says.

Both Kyra and Jamie agree more people should keep an open mind and give the pole a try before making a judgment.

“We really are inviting you in to break down those stigmas. To say, ‘Hey, we’re here for each other. We’re here to be fit. We’re here to be strong.’”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.