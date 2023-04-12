Ogle County deputies respond to multiple crashes Tuesday

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of traffic crashes Tuesday in Ogle County result in multiple injuries.

Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Ogle County deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Eagle Point Road and South Freeport Road. On the scene, deputies determined that the crash was a result of a teenage driver who ran a stop sign, hitting a pick-up truck hauling an empty anhydrous ammonia tank.

During the crash, the pick-up truck veered off the road and into a barbed wire fence. The driver of the truck, 65-year-old Randall Dornink, of Polo, was transported to a nearby hospital with major injuries. No word on his condition at this time.

Deputies say the teenager refused medical attention at the scene but was issued a traffic ticket for running the stop sign.

Just after 11:30 p.m. on the same day, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in the 600 block of South 7th Street in Rochelle. Authorities say the vehicle took off leading deputies on a short chase, but was later found leaving the parking lot of the Loves Travel Stop in Rochelle. The driver tried to take off again but crashed into a ditch at South Steward Road and East Ritchie Road.

The driver, Jonathan Brown, 24, of Monroe Center, was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, then airlifted for a higher level of care. A woman who was also in the car was airlifted and is listed in critical condition.

Charges against Brown are pending subsequent to the investigation.

