Neighborhood groups are fading, but one Rockford leader is determined bring them back

By Amber Cooper
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Neighborhood meetings are an important aspect of the community that allow people to share ideas, discuss concerns and stay informed. However, over the past few years these meetings have slowly faded away.

“I also serve on community action board and it’s one of the things we’re talking about bringing back neighborhood groups. They are essential to the city,” said eighth ward alder Karen Hoffman.

Hoffman is the founder and president of the Rolling Green Neighborhood Association and she says without neighborhood groups it has become harder for some people to stay informed on what’s happening in their area and improvements throughout the city.

“It is very difficult for people nowadays to get accurate information especially about the city and they get it in bits of pieces and don’t always understand it,” said Hoffman.

After speaking with community members, Hoffman decided to take action and invite anyone from any part of the city to the Rolling Green meetings. Jim Kube is a resident of the Belle Meade neighborhood and he hopes to one day start a group of his own.

“My wife and I just moved here to Rockford three years ago and I just retired and we’re trying to make sure that our neighborhood stays like it is,” said Kube.

If you’re interested in getting more involved in the community, you can contact your local alderperson or join the Rolling Green meetings which are hosted quarterly on the 2nd Tuesday of the month.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death Investigation underway
Woman identified in Rockford homicide
FILE: 46-year-old Matthew Harkey was convicted by a jury in April 2022 for the 2019 rape and...
Roscoe man gets 101 years for 2019 kidnapping, rape
logo Environment Production Search for an app Home Content Composer Photo Center Video...
Loves Park woman devastated after lost dog euthanized
Photo of Lisa Fielding and Joe Soto
Chicago radio remembers three Rockford radio rookies
Home condemned in Loves Park
City, neighbors help Loves Park man clean up blighted home

Latest News

Residents join the Rolling Green Association meeting
Neighborhood groups are fading, but one Rockford leader is determined bring them back
Recreation makes Pecatonica a top Illinois destination
Recreation makes Pecatonica a top Illinois destination
Kayleigh's Tuesday forecast - 04/11/2023
Kayleigh's Tuesday forecast - 04/11/2023
William Jones, 40, is accused of first-degree murder and armed robbery in connection with a...
Man charged in deadly Pinnon’s shooting pleads not guilty