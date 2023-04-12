Neighborhood groups are fading, but one Rockford leader is determined bring them back

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Neighborhood meetings are an important aspect of the community that allow people to share ideas, discuss concerns and stay informed. However, over the past few years these meetings have slowly faded away.

“I also serve on community action board and it’s one of the things we’re talking about bringing back neighborhood groups. They are essential to the city,” said eighth ward alder Karen Hoffman.

Hoffman is the founder and president of the Rolling Green Neighborhood Association and she says without neighborhood groups it has become harder for some people to stay informed on what’s happening in their area and improvements throughout the city.

“It is very difficult for people nowadays to get accurate information especially about the city and they get it in bits of pieces and don’t always understand it,” said Hoffman.

After speaking with community members, Hoffman decided to take action and invite anyone from any part of the city to the Rolling Green meetings. Jim Kube is a resident of the Belle Meade neighborhood and he hopes to one day start a group of his own.

“My wife and I just moved here to Rockford three years ago and I just retired and we’re trying to make sure that our neighborhood stays like it is,” said Kube.

If you’re interested in getting more involved in the community, you can contact your local alderperson or join the Rolling Green meetings which are hosted quarterly on the 2nd Tuesday of the month.

