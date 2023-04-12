Man faces attempted murder in downtown Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man with Chicago and Rockford ties faces several charges after a shooting outside a downtown Rockford eatery.

Michael Diamond Alize Blue, 26, is in custody at the Winnebago County jail on attempted murder, aggravated battery and felony drug charges.

Police developed Blue as a suspect in the shooting during an investigation, arresting him Tuesday, April 11 on the 10000 block of Monarch Road in Roscoe.

The shooting happened Thursday, April 6 in a parking lot on the 300 block of East State Street in Rockford. Authorities say a 32-year-old man was shot in the face while standing in the parking lot and ran into the nearby Jimmy John’s for help.

First responders transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities have not released his identity or an update on his condition.

