FIRST ALERT: Red Flag Warning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today with strong southwest winds 15 - 25 MPH gusting to 35 MPH. Highs will reach 82 degrees. Red Flag Warnings are in effect for the the entire viewing area 11AM - 7PM. Strong winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures could lead to the spread of wildfires. Down to the low 50′s tonight. Low 80′s and upper 70′s through the end of the week. Wet on Saturday and Sunday morning as it turns much cooler to begin next week.

