FIRST ALERT: Red Flag Warning

FIRST ALERT: Red Flag Warning
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today with strong southwest winds 15 - 25 MPH gusting to 35 MPH. Highs will reach 82 degrees. Red Flag Warnings are in effect for the the entire viewing area 11AM - 7PM. Strong winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures could lead to the spread of wildfires. Down to the low 50′s tonight. Low 80′s and upper 70′s through the end of the week. Wet on Saturday and Sunday morning as it turns much cooler to begin next week.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death Investigation underway
Woman identified in Rockford homicide
logo Environment Production Search for an app Home Content Composer Photo Center Video...
Loves Park woman devastated after lost dog euthanized
The shooting happened just after 11 Monday night.
Man recovering after Rockford shooting
FILE: 46-year-old Matthew Harkey was convicted by a jury in April 2022 for the 2019 rape and...
Roscoe man gets 101 years for 2019 kidnapping, rape
Fire Weather Watch issued for several Illinois counties
Fire Weather Watch issued for several Illinois counties

Latest News

Residents join the Rolling Green Association meeting
Neighborhood groups are fading, but one Rockford leader is determined bring them back
Residents join the Rolling Green Association meeting
Neighborhood groups are fading, but one Rockford leader is determined bring them back
Recreation makes Pecatonica a top Illinois destination
Recreation makes Pecatonica a top Illinois destination
Public opinion needed for I-39/90/94 construction project
WisDOT needs public input for major interstate study