DeKalb residents urged to help out with new mural

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A new mural will soon come to the city of DeKalb, and city leaders urge residents to come help put it up.

The art piece, approved by DeKalb City Council on April 10, will grace the south wall of City Hall. The design was created by artist Danielle Casali, and it will be a blend of mosaic and paint. The city wants community members to be involved in the project from start to finish; the piece was conceptualized by residents working in small groups and brainstorming.

“Our community now has the opportunity to actively participate in helping Danielle bring to life a work of art that highlights the history, culture, and people that make DeKalb a great place to live, work, learn, and play,” said Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission Chair Brad Hoey. The commission secured the grant funding the mural.

Casali will host volunteer sessions to erect the mural over the coming months where she’ll teach volunteers mosaic techniques, like cutting glass and laying tesserae. Any experience level is welcome, and those interested can sign up as individuals or as a group.

The first session is April 18 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.. Other sessions are April 25 at the same time and April 27 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.. You can sign up here if interested,

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.