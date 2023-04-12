DeKalb residents urged to help out with new mural

The mural's design, conceptualized by residents
The mural's design, conceptualized by residents(City of DeKalb)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A new mural will soon come to the city of DeKalb, and city leaders urge residents to come help put it up.

The art piece, approved by DeKalb City Council on April 10, will grace the south wall of City Hall. The design was created by artist Danielle Casali, and it will be a blend of mosaic and paint. The city wants community members to be involved in the project from start to finish; the piece was conceptualized by residents working in small groups and brainstorming.

“Our community now has the opportunity to actively participate in helping Danielle bring to life a work of art that highlights the history, culture, and people that make DeKalb a great place to live, work, learn, and play,” said Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission Chair Brad Hoey. The commission secured the grant funding the mural.

Casali will host volunteer sessions to erect the mural over the coming months where she’ll teach volunteers mosaic techniques, like cutting glass and laying tesserae. Any experience level is welcome, and those interested can sign up as individuals or as a group.

The first session is April 18 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.. Other sessions are April 25 at the same time and April 27 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.. You can sign up here if interested,

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death Investigation underway
Woman identified in Rockford homicide
logo Environment Production Search for an app Home Content Composer Photo Center Video...
Loves Park woman devastated after lost dog euthanized
FILE: 46-year-old Matthew Harkey was convicted by a jury in April 2022 for the 2019 rape and...
Roscoe man gets 101 years for 2019 kidnapping, rape
The shooting happened just after 11 Monday night.
Man recovering after Rockford shooting
Fire Weather Watch issued for several Illinois counties
Fire Weather Watch issued for several Illinois counties

Latest News

Unveiling of Jamie Ray-Evans Public Safety Building
Roscoe Police Department building named in retiring chief’s honor
April 12 birthdays
April 12 birthdays
FIRST ALERT: Red Flag Warning
FIRST ALERT: Red Flag Warning
Residents join the Rolling Green Association meeting
Neighborhood groups are fading, but one Rockford leader is determined bring them back