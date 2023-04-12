12 school gun threats deemed false in cities across Illinois

School lockers
School lockers(Clemens v. Vogelsang / CC BY 2.0)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WIFR) - Community leaders in multiple cities publicly address high school gun threats on Wednesday.

Illinois State Police (ISP) report at least 12 communities across the state saw threats in schools on Wednesday.

“Responders have not located any actual threats as a result of these calls,” an ISP representative states. “The Illinois State Police Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center currently has no information concerning credible threats related to school safety.”

Administrators at Rockford East High School, Freeport and Dixon high schools all report threats of gun violence deemed to be false.

East students have an early release after the threat sends the school into lockdown. Rockford police and officials say no shooting took place Wednesday at the school in a 10 a.m. news conference outside East High School.

Watch the full Rockford news conference below:

Freeport High School principal Dr. Beth Summers emailed families just after 8:30 a.m. confirming another threat is connected to a slew of reported prank calls about gun violence across the country.

Read Dr. Summers’ email to families below:

Principal Dr. Beth Summers sent an email Wednesday morning to families about the nationwide...
Principal Dr. Beth Summers sent an email Wednesday morning to families about the nationwide response to multiple prank calls.(WIFR)

Dixon police send out a news release to families with similar sentiments about a gun violence threat at Dixon High School:

The Freeport School District and the city of Rockford share supporting announcements via Facebook, confirming both school threats were unfounded. No word yet on if Freeport students will be released early.

