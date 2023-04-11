Volunteers rally to rebuild storm-torn dugouts at Roy Gayle Ball Park

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Friday March 31, storms and tornadoes tore through the area causing massive destruction to area businesses, like the Randerson-Carlson Sports Complex in Rockford.

“The day after the storm we came out and noticed the three dugouts had been demolished basically,” said Aaron Potter, Treasurer for the Roy Gayle Baseball Softball League.

Now volunteers must rebuild them before the season starts on April 24.

“We’re trying to raise $10,000 to rebuild the three dugouts,” Potter said.

With the money, the older dugouts made from wood will be replaced with cinderblocks to reduce the risk of future destruction.

“This is the other dugout that fell over in the storm. We’re getting it repaired with the masonry cinderblock design. We have three of these to do and you can see the work involved to try to put those back together,” Potter said when walking past one of the rebuilds.

The league has been a staple of the Rockford Region since 1961. Randerson-Carlson’s complex boasts eight baseball diamonds for practices and games.

“We have Shetland all the way up to pony baseball, so what that means is kids as young as 4-5 all the way up to 15-16 years old,” Potter said.

Even though the league will start on time, the dugouts probably won’t have roofs on them, so shade will be limited.

“We’re trying real hard to get them in place. The masonry design takes a little bit longer to build. There’s a lot of bricklaying involved, and then you have to put roofs on them. So our target is to at least have the bricks around and then hopefully have the roofs put on by the first of May,” Potter said.

If you want to help out, below is a QR Code to scan to take you to the GoFundMe page:

Scan this link to access the Roy Gayle Ball Park GoFundMe page.
Scan this link to access the Roy Gayle Ball Park GoFundMe page.(WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death Investigation underway
Woman identified in Rockford homicide
FILE: 46-year-old Matthew Harkey was convicted by a jury in April 2022 for the 2019 rape and...
Roscoe man gets 101 years for 2019 kidnapping, rape
logo Environment Production Search for an app Home Content Composer Photo Center Video...
Loves Park woman devastated after lost dog euthanized
Photo of Lisa Fielding and Joe Soto
Chicago radio remembers three Rockford radio rookies
Home condemned in Loves Park
City, neighbors help Loves Park man clean up blighted home

Latest News

William Jones, 40, is accused of first-degree murder and armed robbery in connection with a...
Man charged in deadly Pinnon’s shooting pleads not guilty
“We’re trying to raise ten thousand dollars to rebuild the three dugouts,”
Roy Gayle Baseball Softball volunteers ask for public’s help to rebuild storm-torn dugouts
The facility installs a solar power system on the visitor center.
Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden installs solar power system
Strep throat
Strep throat cases double, according to health experts