Volunteers rally to rebuild storm-torn dugouts at Roy Gayle Ball Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Friday March 31, storms and tornadoes tore through the area causing massive destruction to area businesses, like the Randerson-Carlson Sports Complex in Rockford.

“The day after the storm we came out and noticed the three dugouts had been demolished basically,” said Aaron Potter, Treasurer for the Roy Gayle Baseball Softball League.

Now volunteers must rebuild them before the season starts on April 24.

“We’re trying to raise $10,000 to rebuild the three dugouts,” Potter said.

With the money, the older dugouts made from wood will be replaced with cinderblocks to reduce the risk of future destruction.

“This is the other dugout that fell over in the storm. We’re getting it repaired with the masonry cinderblock design. We have three of these to do and you can see the work involved to try to put those back together,” Potter said when walking past one of the rebuilds.

The league has been a staple of the Rockford Region since 1961. Randerson-Carlson’s complex boasts eight baseball diamonds for practices and games.

“We have Shetland all the way up to pony baseball, so what that means is kids as young as 4-5 all the way up to 15-16 years old,” Potter said.

Even though the league will start on time, the dugouts probably won’t have roofs on them, so shade will be limited.

“We’re trying real hard to get them in place. The masonry design takes a little bit longer to build. There’s a lot of bricklaying involved, and then you have to put roofs on them. So our target is to at least have the bricks around and then hopefully have the roofs put on by the first of May,” Potter said.

If you want to help out, below is a QR Code to scan to take you to the GoFundMe page:

Scan this link to access the Roy Gayle Ball Park GoFundMe page. (WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.