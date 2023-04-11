Man charged in deadly Pinnon’s shooting pleads not guilty

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The man accused of killing a 63-year-old woman at a Rockford meat market pleads not guilty.

William Jones, 40, appeared in court over Zoom on Tuesday, April 11. Following Jones’ plea, a new judge was assigned to his case.

Jones is accused of shooting and killing longtime Pinnon’s employee Peggy Anderson during an armed robbery on January 11.

A warrant for Jones’ arrest was issued days after the shooting. He was taken into custody in Huntsville, Alabama in February and extradited to the Winnebago County Jail in March.

According to court records, Jones will make his next court appearance on April 18.

