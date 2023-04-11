The lessons they learned: three radio legends share their Rockford experiences

By Erik Engstrom
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - More than three and a half decades since Joe Soto spun records at WROK and WZOK in Rockford, he said one important lesson sticks with him.

“Work ethic,” explained Soto. “There’s a lot of men and women more talented than me even today but not many can out-work me and that’s because of ROK ZOK. He added, “We were there long days, long hours, we didn’t make a lot of money, but we loved it. I learned work ethic from the men and women that I worked with side by side.”

Lisa Dent says the passionate mentors she worked with at WZOK made her the radio personality she is today. “I just watched the people around me,” Dent said. “I felt that we had the best team during the early 80′s at WROK and WZOK. I mean I was working with Fred Speer on the AM side and John Strandin and the late, great John Arthur who was a dear friend who I loved. Watching him do morning radio really laid a foundation.”

Lisa Fielding saw Rockford as a great catalyst for a successful career, not only through her role at WROK but also as an anchor for 23 WIFR.

“There was always some crazy story happening, good news, bad news as a reporter you see people at their worst and their best and you’re there to tell those stories and it was a really wonderful experience and I really learned almost everything that I learned today there,” remembered Fielding.

Though the three of them now broadcast in the third largest market in the country, they haven’t forgotten the small city and the people that fueled their passions all those years ago.

Fielding says, “One of the things I took away was learning to connect with your community and give back, because every big event we did had a charitable component and that’s something I’d carry with me the rest of my life.”

