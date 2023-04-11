First 80s since October appearing likely this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The past three days have been nothing short of spectacular in the Stateline, and all signs point toward warmer times ahead.

Monday’s 72° official high temperature at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport qualifies as the warmest of 2023 thus far, but we won’t hold on to that designation for too long. In fact, each of the next three days promise to be warmer.

Sunshine is to dominate Tuesday, not having to battle with the clouds nearly as much as was the case Monday. Due to there being more sunshine, a warmer base from which to build in the morning, and a slightly stronger southwesterly wind, temperatures are ticketed for the middle 70s Tuesday.

Sunshine is to dominate Tuesday, allowing for more warming to take place. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A healthy southwesterly breeze and more sunshine will further propel our temperatures on Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Increased southerly breezes should keep temperatures overnight Tuesday in the 50s, making it all the more likely that Wednesday will produce not only 2023′s first 80° temperatures, but also the first since October 22, 2022.

Stronger southwesterly winds will allow temperatures to warm even further on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It's looking increasingly likely that an 80° could occur on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We haven't had an 80° temperature here since October. It could happen twice this week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

What’s more, all signs point toward Thursday being even warmer due to all of the aforementioned reasons. The current forecast high of 83° Thursday would be the warmest here since September 20!

Thursday looks to see temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A word of caution, though. The combination of unseasonably dry air, gusty winds, and a rapidly drying ground here will present an elevated risk for brush fires, especially Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. It’d be wise not to perform any outdoor burning, and under no circumstances should smoking materials be discarded outdoors.

One problem with this week's warmth is that it will push fire danger to elevated levels in the middle of the week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday’s to feature an increase in cloud cover, which may limit our ability to warm somewhat. Still, temperatures should have no trouble reaching the middle to upper 70s. Should sunshine remain long enough, a third straight 80° isn’t out of the question.

If everything goes just right, another 80° isn't out of the question Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Saturday’s to be the day to see more tangible changes, thanks to much thicker cloud cover as well as the first rain of note in a week and a half. Still, temperatures are likely to reach the lower 70s before falling much more quickly Saturday night.

Clouds and rain chances will bring temperatures down a bit on Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Still, we’ll have managed to string together six straight days with highs of 70° or higher, which begs the question as to whether or not we’re done with cold weather in these parts. The answer is a resounding NO. The reality is we’re still in April, a month that’s notorious for wild temperature swings in all directions. And with a 45° Lake Michigan sitting just 60-70 miles to Rockford’s east, there’s still plenty of time for chilly weather. In fact, signs point to the pattern turning cooler for a time next week, with highs Sunday through Tuesday not to get out of the 50s.

If you think we're done with the cold, think again, as the pattern does turn cooler again next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.