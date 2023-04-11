Fire Watch issued across the stateline

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(WIFR) - First responders ask residents to stay vigilant after the National Weather Service issues a Fire Weather Watch.

The watch will be in effect all day Wednesday, April 12. Residents should avoid outdoor burns until the watch has passed.

High winds with gusts up to 35 mph are expected on top of a low humidity level.

These conditions could cause small, controlled bonfires, prairie burns and outdoor cooking fires to grow and spread.

