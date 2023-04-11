City, neighbors help Loves Park man clean up blighted home

Mark Nelson has lived in his Pearl Avenue home since 1976.
Mark Nelson says life hasn't been the same since he lost his mother last year.
By Jim Hagerty
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 61-year-old Loves Park man is getting help from the city and his neighbors to clean up his condemned home.

Sixty-one-year-old Mark Nelson has lived at 628 Pearl Ave. since 1976. After his mother, who also lived there, died last year, he’s had trouble maintaining the property.

“My mom died, and we couldn’t pay the mortgage,” Nelson said.

Aside from property taxes, not much else was being paid either. There’s currently no power or running water. And wild animals have overtaken the residence.

“[There are] multiple dead raccoons decaying in multiple stages of decomposition,” said neighbor Sherri Koteski.

Neighbors have been urging Nelson him to clean things up as the property has become increasingly unsafe. Monday, they were able to talk him into finding another place to go while crews led by Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury begin that process.

“Mark is a very intelligent person,” one neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said. “He just needs a place to go. He’s lost without his mother.”

Nelson’s house was condemned Monday morning. A dumpster arrived by afternoon. Welfare workers are now working with him to arrange housing if plans to stay with his brother fall through.

Jury said the city’s previous attempts to reach Nelson about code violations have been unsuccessful.

“We want to make sure he’s safe,” the mayor said. “We did have communications with him this afternoon. He allowed us to come and look, and he’s going to allow us to clean up. And that’s the No. 1 concern right now.”

Jury said Nelson’s property taxes are current. The status of any mortgage attached to the property is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death Investigation underway
Police consider death of Rockford woman a homicide
FILE: 46-year-old Matthew Harkey was convicted by a jury in April 2022 for the 2019 rape and...
Roscoe man gets 101 years for 2019 kidnapping, rape
Photo of the home
Rockton family sees second house fire in 24 hours
18-year-old Rockford business owner hosts pop-up event for young entrepreneurs
18-year-old Rockford business owner hosts pop-up event for young entrepreneurs
Photo of Lisa Fielding and Joe Soto
Chicago radio remembers three Rockford radio rookies

Latest News

The warmest temperatures of 2023 arrive this week.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 4/10/2023
Rockford's Discovery Center to host Earth Day event
Rockford's Discovery Center to host Earth Day event
FILE: 46-year-old Matthew Harkey was convicted by a jury in April 2022 for the 2019 rape and...
Roscoe man gets 101 years for 2019 kidnapping, rape
Life hasn't been the same since Mark Nelson lost his mother last year.
Neighbors help Loves Park man arrange housing as city cleans up distressed home