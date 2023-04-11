City, neighbors help Loves Park man clean up blighted home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 61-year-old Loves Park man is getting help from the city and his neighbors to clean up his condemned home.

Sixty-one-year-old Mark Nelson has lived at 628 Pearl Ave. since 1976. After his mother, who also lived there, died last year, he’s had trouble maintaining the property.

“My mom died, and we couldn’t pay the mortgage,” Nelson said.

Aside from property taxes, not much else was being paid either. There’s currently no power or running water. And wild animals have overtaken the residence.

“[There are] multiple dead raccoons decaying in multiple stages of decomposition,” said neighbor Sherri Koteski.

Neighbors have been urging Nelson him to clean things up as the property has become increasingly unsafe. Monday, they were able to talk him into finding another place to go while crews led by Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury begin that process.

“Mark is a very intelligent person,” one neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said. “He just needs a place to go. He’s lost without his mother.”

Nelson’s house was condemned Monday morning. A dumpster arrived by afternoon. Welfare workers are now working with him to arrange housing if plans to stay with his brother fall through.

Jury said the city’s previous attempts to reach Nelson about code violations have been unsuccessful.

“We want to make sure he’s safe,” the mayor said. “We did have communications with him this afternoon. He allowed us to come and look, and he’s going to allow us to clean up. And that’s the No. 1 concern right now.”

Jury said Nelson’s property taxes are current. The status of any mortgage attached to the property is unknown.

