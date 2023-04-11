Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.(KABC)
By KABC staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) – The former California home of actress Betty White was recently demolished.

The iconic “Golden Girls” actress bought the Brentwood home in 1968 with her TV personality husband Allen Ludden.

Aerial footage now shows a pile of dirt where the five-bedroom house once stood.

It reportedly sold for nearly $10.7 million last June and was listed as a tear-down, which meant the new owners could destroy the property to build a new one.

White died in December 2021, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death Investigation underway
Woman identified in Rockford homicide
FILE: 46-year-old Matthew Harkey was convicted by a jury in April 2022 for the 2019 rape and...
Roscoe man gets 101 years for 2019 kidnapping, rape
logo Environment Production Search for an app Home Content Composer Photo Center Video...
Loves Park woman devastated after lost dog euthanized
Photo of Lisa Fielding and Joe Soto
Chicago radio remembers three Rockford radio rookies
Home condemned in Loves Park
City, neighbors help Loves Park man clean up blighted home

Latest News

Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter
A suspect in a bank hostage situation in Arlington, Virginia is in custody, police say.
Bank robbery suspect arrested in Virginia after standoff
A good Samaritan has returned a lost wallet to its rightful owner.
‘God’s angels are everywhere’: Good Samaritan hand delivers lost wallet to rightful owner
This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow...
Idaho jurors see graphic photos of slain kids in mom’s trial
William Jones, 40, is accused of first-degree murder and armed robbery in connection with a...
Man charged in deadly Pinnon’s shooting pleads not guilty