Thousands of eggs fall from helicopter for Rockford Easter egg drop

By Mike Garrigan
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Not all the eggs sUNDAY came from our favorite hopper.

About 40,000 came from a low flying chopper as City First Church sponsored a free egg drop. This is a chance for elementary aged children from around the community to converge at Christian Life High School to not only collect eggs but also take pictures with Easter characters and take part in a petting zoo.

“Just being able to provide a safe and fun environment for our community to come out and have fun together. I mean when the helicopter comes in and the joy the kids have just seeing it drop eggs from the sky is so fun,” says life group and community pastor Page Flock.

