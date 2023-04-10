Reichel, Vlasic recalled to Rockford, Robinson sent to Chicago

The Rockford IceHogs are the American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Rockford IceHogs are the American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks.(WIFR)
By WIFR Sports Desk
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lukas Reichel and Alex Vlasic return to the Rockford Icehogs ahead of the final week of the AHL regular season.

Reichel put up 15 points in 23 games with the Blackhawks this season and Vlasic skated in six games for Chicago this season. These two players could give the hogs what they need to make that playoff push: Reichel has 46 points in 51 games with the Icehogs this season while Vlasic has 17 points in 52 games at the blue line for Rockford.

The Icehogs will also be without Buddy Robinson as he moves up to the Blackhawks. Robinson’s played in seven games with Chicago and 50 games with Rockford.

The Icehogs return to the ice Tuesday night at the BMO Center to face the Chicago Wolves.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death Investigation underway
Police consider death of Rockford woman a homicide
Photo of the home
Rockton family sees second house fire in 24 hours
18-year-old Rockford business owner hosts pop-up event for young entrepreneurs
18-year-old Rockford business owner hosts pop-up event for young entrepreneurs
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Photo of Lisa Fielding and Joe Soto
Chicago radio remembers three Rockford radio rookies

Latest News

RVC Basketball
Pair of RVC women’s basketball student-athletes leaving the nest
Janecke family reflects on silver medal run in IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship
Orangeville native Tessa Janecke scores first career goal with Team USA
Jacob Berry led off the 10th inning for the Sky Carp with Dalvy Rosario at 2nd base. Berry...
Jacob Berry walks it off for Sky Carp in 10th inning
Saturday's game also marked the final time the Icehogs wore Screw City jerseys.
Icehogs put 46 shots on net, fall to Admirals 5-1