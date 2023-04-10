Reichel, Vlasic recalled to Rockford, Robinson sent to Chicago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lukas Reichel and Alex Vlasic return to the Rockford Icehogs ahead of the final week of the AHL regular season.

Reichel put up 15 points in 23 games with the Blackhawks this season and Vlasic skated in six games for Chicago this season. These two players could give the hogs what they need to make that playoff push: Reichel has 46 points in 51 games with the Icehogs this season while Vlasic has 17 points in 52 games at the blue line for Rockford.

The Icehogs will also be without Buddy Robinson as he moves up to the Blackhawks. Robinson’s played in seven games with Chicago and 50 games with Rockford.

The Icehogs return to the ice Tuesday night at the BMO Center to face the Chicago Wolves.

