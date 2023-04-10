Pair of RVC women’s basketball student-athletes leaving the nest

RVC Basketball
RVC Basketball(WIFR)
By WIFR Sports Desk
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Golden Eagles on Rock Valley’s women’s basketball team will play basketball at different colleges.

Emily Rich will play college basketball at Rockford University. The sophomore played in 29 games for the golden eagles this season and started in two of them, including the team’s final game when they only had five players.

Breeyona Burrell will play with Clark University in Iowa. The freshman joins a team which won the 2023 NAIA National Championship.

