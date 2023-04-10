Organ recipient reminds others to ‘Donate Life’ during April

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For organ transplant recipient Andy Trosper, April is an opportunity to be of service to the community that saved his life.

On Monday, Andy tells his recipient story alongside his donor’s grandmother, Marsha Goodheart―about how her grandson Ryan’s death in March 2010 gave Andy another chance to live.

Marsha and Andy gathered Monday at OSF HealthCare in Rockford with support from the Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network.

Both speakers touch on the lifesaving and healing benefits of organ donation, and the importance of registering as a donor.

Anyone interested in becoming an organ donor can do so here or at any Illinois Secretary of State facilityDonate Life flag.

