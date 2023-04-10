Organ recipient reminds others to ‘Donate Life’ during April

One man shares his story Monday about how an organ donor saved his life.
One man shares his story Monday about how an organ donor saved his life.(OSF HealthCare)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For organ transplant recipient Andy Trosper, April is an opportunity to be of service to the community that saved his life.

On Monday, Andy tells his recipient story alongside his donor’s grandmother, Marsha Goodheart―about how her grandson Ryan’s death in March 2010 gave Andy another chance to live.

Marsha and Andy gathered Monday at OSF HealthCare in Rockford with support from the Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network.

Both speakers touch on the lifesaving and healing benefits of organ donation, and the importance of registering as a donor.

Anyone interested in becoming an organ donor can do so here or at any Illinois Secretary of State facilityDonate Life flag.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death Investigation underway
Police consider death of Rockford woman a homicide
Photo of the home
Rockton family sees second house fire in 24 hours
18-year-old Rockford business owner hosts pop-up event for young entrepreneurs
18-year-old Rockford business owner hosts pop-up event for young entrepreneurs
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Photo of Lisa Fielding and Joe Soto
Chicago radio remembers three Rockford radio rookies

Latest News

FILE: 46-year-old Matthew Harkey was convicted by a jury in April 2022 for the 2019 rape and...
Roscoe man gets 101 years for 2019 kidnapping, rape
3,000 eggs scatter around the Hershey Manor Apartment complex in Rockford
Rockford woman hosts fourth annual neighborhood-wide Easter egg hunt - clipped version
Rockford woman hosts fourth annual neighborhood-wide Easter egg hunt
Rockford woman hosts fourth annual neighborhood-wide Easter egg hunt
April 9 & 10 birthdays
April 9 & 10 birthdays