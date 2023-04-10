Orangeville native Tessa Janecke scores first career goal with Team USA

CANADA (WIFR) - The Team USA women’s hockey team won its game against the Czech Republic Sunday as Orangeville native Tessa Janecke scored her first career goal with Team USA

Janecke’s goal was part of five unanswered goals for Team USA as they beat the Czech Republic 6-2. This was the team’s third game of the preliminary round and are undefeated in the tournament so far.

Team USA concludes the preliminary round Monday night against Canada.

Janecke also plays collegiate hockey at Penn State University.

