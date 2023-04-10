Loves Park woman devastated after lost dog euthanized

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Loves Park woman says her dog’s death could have been avoided if a local organization had followed protocol.

When Margaret Kolosa’s 10-year-old Boston terrier, Peanut, escaped from her yard a week ago, the first place she thought to look was the local animal shelter.

She says even though the shelter confirmed he was located, they arrived at the shelter and Peanut was not there.

“When my mom went to go pick her up the next day at 11, she was told that Peanut was not there; then they told her she was at the animal emergency hospital,” Kolosa said. “My mom went to the animal emergency hospital. They said she was not there.”

When Peanut escaped from Kolosa’s yard on April 4, she immediately called Winnebago County Animal Services. An officer said she could pick up Peanut the next day.

“They did not tell me that she was going to be euthanized,” Kolosa said.

Winnebago County Animal Services administrator Brett Frazier says his office took Peanut to the Animal Emergency Clinic because of a tumor on her abdomen.

“This was a pretty bad situation based on the information that they had, and they thought euthanasia would be the route to go,” Frazier said.

Frazier says employees tried to contact Kolosa but the phone number registered in the microchip was one digit off, a data entry error. Frazier also admits the staff member who took Peanut to the hospital didn’t update the system.

“Where we did screw up is when we didn’t change that location right away at 2 p.m.,” Frazier said. “When that wasn’t changed until after 5:30, that prevented the officer who spoke to the owner from knowing where the dog was.”

Kolosa reminds pet owners to double check all medical documents. While she appreciates the shelter taking accountability, she says it shouldn’t have happened in the first place.

“What I’d like to say to the shelter is do better,” Kolosa said.

Winnebago County Animal services covered the full cost of Peanut’s cremation.

We reached out to the Animal Emergency Clinic for comment but didn’t hear back.

Illinois law requires owners to be notified within 24 hours if their pet is caught. Animal control must give a weeks’ notice before the pet is euthanized. Frazier says Peanut’s medical condition negated the week requirement.

