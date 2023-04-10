Jacob Berry walks it off for Sky Carp in 10th inning

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - It took extra innings on Easter Sunday for the Beloit Sky Carp to win its first series of the season, beating the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 5-4.

The Sky Carp won Saturday’s game 4-2 after dropping Friday’s season opener.

Beloit gave up the first run of the game in the top of the 2nd inning as Ernesto Martinez hit a solo home run to left field. The Sky Carp responded in the bottom of the inning with two runs of their own. First, Zach Zubia hit an RBI single to score Jake Thompson. Then Osiris Johnson scored off a Brady Allen sac fly to put the Sky Carp up 2-1.

The Timber Rattlers scored three runs in the top of the 3rd inning: a two-run home run by Robert Moore and an RBI double by Joe Gray Jr. Beloit trailed 4-2.

In the bottom of the 5th inning, Dalvy Rosario doubled to drive in Davis Bradshaw all the way from first base. Joe Mack tied the game a couple of batters later to make it 4-4.

Jacob Berry led off the 10th inning for the Sky Carp with Dalvy Rosario at 2nd base. Berry walked it off for Beloit with an RBI single to center field on the second pitch of his at bat.

“We had a runner on base and they didn’t score in the top half of the inning so I was really just trying to do a job. get on top of the ball and get a runner to third base with one on. that was my plan and was kind of what I did,” said Berry. “Props to our bullpen they came in and threw a great game. Top to bottom is was just a team effort.”

Beloit improves to 2-1 on the season with the win.

Sunday’s win is the team’s first series win in its first week of the 2023 season. In 2022 it took the Sky Carp until the 8th week of the season to win a series, when they beat the Lansing Lugnuts.

The Sky Carp return to the diamond Tuesday, April 11 on the road against the South Bend Cubs as they look to add to its two-game winning streak.

