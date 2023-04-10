GRAPHIC: Wisconsin police release footage in the fatal shooting of Herman Lucas

(CNN) - The Milwaukee Police Department released dash camera, body camera and surveillance footage from the fatal police shooting of 31-year-old Herman Lucas.

The footage, released 45 days after the shooting, was issued in a police community briefing Friday afternoon.

NOTE: Police footage has been edited but may still be disturbing to viewers.

On the day of the shooting, a video circulated on social media that showed police dragging Lucas after he was shot. The way his body was handled after his death generated a significant amount of criticism.

In Friday’s briefing, police explain an officer stopped a car without a license plate at 71st Street and Thurston Avenue. The video shows an officer approaching Lucas’ vehicle and then shows the car speeding off.

Video shows police chasing the car and at one point, an officer says the car he is chasing is going 80 to 90 mph.

Dash camera and surveillance footage show Lucas’ car running a red light and crashing into another vehicle. The car ends up against a sign at a gas station.

Lucas can be seen getting out of the car and running through the gas station parking lot with a gun in his hand.

The surveillance and body camera footage show police running after Lucas, ordering him to drop the gun. When Lucas reaches a fence, he falls to the ground.

Police ask Lucas again to drop the gun. The video shows him slightly turning toward officers while he is on the ground. One officer shoots Lucas multiple times.

The timestamp on the video shows six minutes passed before police approached Lucas. On Friday, police said they waited to see if Lucas still posed a threat.

The video then shows officers dragging Lucas’ body by one of his feet and beginning CPR approximately eight minutes after shooting him.

The 43-year-old officer who killed Lucas has been placed on administrative duty.

Waukesha Police Department is leading the investigation.

The video capturing officers dragging Lucas’ body garnered criticism from the public.

“As the man was deceased already, they snatched him up like he was just a piece of trash. They could have rolled him over, instead, they pulled him and dragged him, like he was nobody,” a witness said.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said he knew about the video circulating online.

“I get it, people have a right to share their frustration, but one of the things (that’s) always hard is trying to chase after a deal with a narrative that’s been thrown out there, social media angles, not the full story, and people take that as the truth,” Norman said. “Don’t get me wrong, we own and we should own those incidents when we are not doing our job professionally, morally, respectfully. Until that is shown, there should be a little bit of patience and see what the outcome is. But also, and I have to say this, that same anger, please use it for what we’ve seen in our community with our firearm problem.”

On the day of the fatal shooting, police released a statement saying they were conducting a full administrative investigation of the incident. MPD did not say on Friday what their findings were on that internal review.

