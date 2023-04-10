Following perfect Easter Weekend, even warmer times ahead

2023′s first 80° temperatures not out of the question
By Mark Henderson
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hopefully everyone was able to take advantage of the sun-splashed skies and mild temperatures this Easter Weekend, a weekend many would claim to be, without a doubt, the nicest of the year!

If you think this weekend was nice, just wait until you see what the week ahead holds!

Clouds have been streaming into and over the Stateline Sunday evening, and there’s a high likelihood they remain overhead through the remainder of the overnight and to start our Monday.

A good amount of clouds will be with us early in the day on Monday, while showers are likely to...
A good amount of clouds will be with us early in the day on Monday, while showers are likely to our west.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come midday, clouds will remain in tow, and showers appear to be an increasing cause for concern, at least as the graphic below portends.

Clouds stick around through noon as clouds inch closer.
Clouds stick around through noon as clouds inch closer.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

However, all indications are that showers will break apart quickly, and the clouds are to dissipate every bit as fast, leading to a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon, with temperatures likely to reach 70° in many Stateline locales.

Showers are to fall apart, and clouds are to dissipate in the afternoon.
Showers are to fall apart, and clouds are to dissipate in the afternoon.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Temperatures Monday will flirt with or even reach the 70° mark.
Temperatures Monday will flirt with or even reach the 70° mark.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday’s to feature a fairly even mix of sun and clouds. However, with a warmer base temperature from which to start in the morning, as well as a stronger southwesterly wind, temperatures should take another jump, likely reaching the middle 70s in most areas.

Tuesday will feature an even mix of sun and clouds.
Tuesday will feature an even mix of sun and clouds.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Temperatures are to surge well into the 70s on Tuesday.
Temperatures are to surge well into the 70s on Tuesday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday and Thursdays are the ones to circle on the calendar to make that tee time, as they’re both to feature unlimited sunshine and quite possibly, if not likely, our first 80° temperatures of 2023. As it stands presently, our forecast calls for a high of 80° on Wednesday and 81° on Thursday.

It's possible Wednesday may produce our first 80° temperature of 2023.
It's possible Wednesday may produce our first 80° temperature of 2023.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the bunch.
Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the bunch.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Should everything work out just perfectly, a third straight 80° isn’t out of the question Friday. But with models suggesting there being a bit more cloud cover around, we’ve pulled the forecast down just a bit into the middle and upper 70s.

Another day in the 70s is likely Friday.
Another day in the 70s is likely Friday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Not only does the week ahead look warm, it looks quiet! Our next rain chance doesn’t enter the picture until Friday night!

Unfortunately, at first glance, next weekend isn’t looking as sharp. Both Saturday and Sunday have rain chances in the forecast, to go along with temperatures heading back toward where they should be in the middle of April.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police investigating a womans body found.
Police consider death of Rockford woman a homicide
Photo of the home
Developing: A Rockton house catches fire twice, cause unknown
18-year-old Rockford business owner hosts pop-up event for young entrepreneurs
18-year-old Rockford business owner hosts pop-up event for young entrepreneurs
Photo of the store
Camera Craft closes its doors after 108 years of business
Jeff Stacy surrendered himself to the office of the Sheriff of Ogle County where he was arrested.
Former Pecatonica cop pleads guilty to sending obscene photos

Latest News

Heating up across the stateline.
Looks like Easter Sunday is about to be a sunny one
So close to the 60s in April!
Picture perfect start to the weekend, only sun for days to come
Kayleigh's Friday Forecast - 04/07/2023
Kayleigh's Friday Forecast - 04/07/2023
It's going to feel like spring to summer over the next couple of days. We'll see a sunshine...
Kayleigh's 5 p.m. Forecast -- Friday, April 7