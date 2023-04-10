Following perfect Easter Weekend, even warmer times ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hopefully everyone was able to take advantage of the sun-splashed skies and mild temperatures this Easter Weekend, a weekend many would claim to be, without a doubt, the nicest of the year!

If you think this weekend was nice, just wait until you see what the week ahead holds!

Clouds have been streaming into and over the Stateline Sunday evening, and there’s a high likelihood they remain overhead through the remainder of the overnight and to start our Monday.

Come midday, clouds will remain in tow, and showers appear to be an increasing cause for concern, at least as the graphic below portends.

However, all indications are that showers will break apart quickly, and the clouds are to dissipate every bit as fast, leading to a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon, with temperatures likely to reach 70° in many Stateline locales.

Tuesday’s to feature a fairly even mix of sun and clouds. However, with a warmer base temperature from which to start in the morning, as well as a stronger southwesterly wind, temperatures should take another jump, likely reaching the middle 70s in most areas.

Wednesday and Thursdays are the ones to circle on the calendar to make that tee time, as they’re both to feature unlimited sunshine and quite possibly, if not likely, our first 80° temperatures of 2023. As it stands presently, our forecast calls for a high of 80° on Wednesday and 81° on Thursday.

Should everything work out just perfectly, a third straight 80° isn’t out of the question Friday. But with models suggesting there being a bit more cloud cover around, we’ve pulled the forecast down just a bit into the middle and upper 70s.

Not only does the week ahead look warm, it looks quiet! Our next rain chance doesn’t enter the picture until Friday night!

Unfortunately, at first glance, next weekend isn’t looking as sharp. Both Saturday and Sunday have rain chances in the forecast, to go along with temperatures heading back toward where they should be in the middle of April.

