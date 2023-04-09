Woman identified in Rockford homicide

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of a 26-year-old woman is released Monday after she was found dead in a Rockford home over the weekend.

Antwinette Paschal was pronounced dead just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday inside a residence on the 3100 block of Guilford Road.

Details from an autopsy by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office are pending further investigation.

Police found Paschal after responding to the home for a welfare check. Investigators say when they arrived, the house door was open, and Paschal was located in the living room.

Police say they have reason to believe Paschal’s death was not random.

