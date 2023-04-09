Sky Carp rebound for its first win of the 2023 season Saturday

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Less than 24 hours after the Beloit Sky Carp lost its season opener, the team responded with a 4-2 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for its first win of the season.

Jacob Berry lined a triple to center field in the 1st inning to drive in the game’s first run. A couple batters later, Yidi Cappe hits a sac fly to right field but a fielding error by the Timber Rattlers allows Dalvy Rosario to score, which made it 2-0 Sky Carp.

Rosario made it 3-0 in the 5th inning off a ground ball single to center field.

Kahlil Watson homered to right center field in the 8th to make it 4-0 Beloit. He went 3-3 in the leadoff spot with 3 hits, 2 runs and one RBI.

The Sky Carp improved to 1-1 on the season with a 4-2 win over the Wisconsin.

