3 taken to hospital after Delaware mall shooting

A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANA, Del. (AP) — A Delaware mall shooting left three people injured and forced shoppers to evacuate as police investigate.

Delaware State Police said they were investigating the shooting at the Christiana Mall, in a northern community near Pennsylvania.

“We can confirm that there are 3 victims who were injured by gunfire and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment,” police said in a tweet. “There are currently no public safety concerns at Christiana Mall and the surrounding area.”

The mall would remain closed Saturday evening, police said in a statement.

The three people were shot in the food court area, WPVI-TV reported.

Police asked people to keep away as authorities investigate, but set up a reunification site at the north entrance for those trying to locate someone.

Additional details were not immediately available.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to gather more details on this shooting,” police said in a tweet.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Stacy surrendered himself to the office of the Sheriff of Ogle County where he was arrested.
Former Pecatonica cop pleads guilty to sending obscene photos
Rockford Police investigating a womans body found.
Investigating: Woman found dead in Rockford, cause unknown
The parents of a 5-year-old girl were charged after she died from alleged child abuse.
Parents charged with murder after 5-year-old starved to death, police say
The area near E. State Street and First Street is roped off Thursday after a call to first...
One shot in the face Thursday in downtown Rockford
Money
$1M redistributed in the stateline from Illinois ICASH program

Latest News

Backlash over Texas abortion pill ruling
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook
Photo of the hunt
Molina Healthcare hosts Easter basket giveaway
Kayleigh's Saturday Forecast - 04/08/2023
Kayleigh's Saturday Forecast - 04/08/2023