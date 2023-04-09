Rockton family sees second house fire in 24 hours

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple fire crews were called to a house fire in the 13000 block of Eunice Lane in Rockton Saturday night.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene a little after 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Rockton Fire Department tells 23 News the fire could have started in the kitchen or workroom, but fire crews were able to put it out quickly. They say it re-lit in the attic forcing them to put out a second fire.

Fire crews also reported that nobody was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

23 News will update this article with more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.