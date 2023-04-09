Rockford woman hosts neighborhood-wide Easter egg hunt

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One Rockford woman spreads a little cheer throughout the North Main neighborhood of Rockford this Easter with festivities tailored for the kids and for their parents.

From the kindness of her own heart, Alicia Horton scatters 3,000 eggs around the Hershey Manor Apartment complex and offers $2,000 worth of goodies for children and adults.

For the fourth year in a row, families from Rockford’s North Main neighborhood gather at Hershey Manor Apartments for an Easter egg hunt, food, toys and even a giveaway for adults.

“I pay for everything,” Horton said. “I’m on disability, so I basically start right after Christmas getting things.”

Horton says the idea to start this sparked from her love for kids and wanting to bring the community together.

“This is my biggest one,” Horton said. “I love kids and I love having fun with kids, so I try to do this every year.”

Horton says she’ll never ask for help or donations for the event because of the joy it brings her, and she says every penny spent is worth it.

“It’s very emotional to me because the kids be so happy and seeing the kids happy, it really makes me happy,” Horton said.

This is Nitosha Harris and her son Jaasiel’s second time year participating in the hunt. Nitosha says Jaasiel’s favorite part is opening the eggs to discover candy or money inside. Nitosha says she enjoys this year’s upgrades.

“There are a lot more eggs, lots of more prizes and this year it’s a lot more people,” Nitosha said.

Nitosha says she loves that it brings everyone together for a positive reason.

“It doesn’t matter the color, we’re all out here together, we’re all having fun and just living and enjoying, you know, what today is, which is, you know, is the resurrection of our savior,” Nitosha said.

Horton says to gather the kids for the Easter egg hunt, she walks around the neighborhood yelling that it’s time for the hunt and by 3 p.m., the field is full of children.

Horton says the first year she did the egg hunt, there were only 600 eggs and nothing for the adults. She hopes to continue expanding it every year.

