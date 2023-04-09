Rockford Public Library offers craft swapping for families

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Public Library is now accepting donations of unused art supplies for their 2023 craft swap.

Over the past few weeks, each RPL library collected markers, paints, yarn, glue, paper and all other materials used in creative play. All donated goods were then made available for free, where families could shop and select from a variety of materials.

Organizers say this is an environmentally friendly way to get rid of unused materials and pass them on to someone else.

“A lot of people you know that comes to the library really don’t have the money to buy craft materials or either just to get to a craft store can be kind of hard so it’s kind of a nice way for people to do some spring cleaning and feel good about the craft that they never did and donating it,” said Ellen Quinn, a library assistant at RPL.

