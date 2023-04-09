Molina Healthcare hosts Easter basket giveaway

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local organizations embrace the spirit of Easter as they host their second annual Easter basket giveaway.

Molina Healthcare of Illinois and other partners host their second annual Easter basket giveaway at Haight Park in Rockford. This event featured a bounce house, a live DJ, games and prizes and even free COVID-19 testing kits from the Winnebago County Health Department.

“This year we made it bigger and better, last year we were at Hope Fellowship in the parking lot there, but we decided we want to expand, expand the partnerships and add more individuals to it,” said Erika Hannah, Molina Healthcare Illinois Specialist.

