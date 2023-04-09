Looks like Easter Sunday is about to be a sunny one

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today essentially felt like a first real Spring day and it’s only going to pick up from there.

We had highs in the mid-60s today and even as it got cooler at night, those temperatures stayed in the 50s. This kind of sunny weather really showcases how warm it has been outside.

People were out walking their dogs and jogging to soak up all of this super sunny weather. On top of this sunny weather, the winds have thankfully stayed calm which makes it that much more enjoyable to be outside.

Easter Sunday is going to be a beautiful day to embrace the warmth and take it easy on that day. Whether you have plans or not, take advantage of the gorgeous weather.

Moving into Monday and Tuesday is going to bring a little bit more cloud coverage, but don’t worry because that sun will not be covered up too much. Plus we will dip into the 70s and even close to the 80s.

