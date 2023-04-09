Icehogs put 46 shots on net, fall to Admirals 5-1

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Screw City Icehogs fell to the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday at the BMO Center 5-2.

Screw City gave up the game’s first goal 1:11 into the game and quickly fell 2-0 more than 2 minutes into the 2nd period.

Luke Philp scored the only goal for the Icehogs almost midway through the 2nd period off the shot from Rocco Grimaldi.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police investigating a womans body found.
Investigating: Woman found dead in Rockford, cause unknown
Jeff Stacy surrendered himself to the office of the Sheriff of Ogle County where he was arrested.
Former Pecatonica cop pleads guilty to sending obscene photos
The parents of a 5-year-old girl were charged after she died from alleged child abuse.
Parents charged with murder after 5-year-old starved to death, police say
The area near E. State Street and First Street is roped off Thursday after a call to first...
One shot in the face Thursday in downtown Rockford
Money
$1M redistributed in the stateline from Illinois ICASH program

Latest News

Less than 24 hours after the Beloit Sky Carp lost its season opener, they respond with a 4-2...
Sky Carp rebound for its first win of the 2023 season Saturday
Beloit Sky Carp see numerous changes on and off the field ahead of year two under new branding
Beloit Sky Carp see numerous changes on and off the field ahead of year two
Rockford Auburn grad Vederian Lowe makes the Minnesota Vikings 53-man roster as a sixth round...
Vikings OT, Rockford native Vederian Lowe announces football camp at Auburn in June
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after striking out Oakland Athletics' Jed...
White Sox P Liam Hendriks begins final round of chemotherapy, eyes return to team