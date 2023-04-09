Icehogs put 46 shots on net, fall to Admirals 5-1

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Screw City Icehogs fell to the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday at the BMO Center 5-2.

Screw City gave up the game’s first goal 1:11 into the game and quickly fell 2-0 more than 2 minutes into the 2nd period.

Luke Philp scored the only goal for the Icehogs almost midway through the 2nd period off the shot from Rocco Grimaldi.

