Developing: A Rockton house catches fire twice, cause unknown

Photo of the home
Photo of the home(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCKTOON, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple fire crews were called to a house fire in the 13000 block of Eunice Lane in Rockton Saturday night.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene a little after eight at night Saturday night.

The Rockton Fire Department tells 23 News the fire could have started in the kitchen or work room, but fire crews were able to put it out quickly. They say it re-lit in the attic forcing them to put out a second fire.

Fire crews also reported that nobody was home at the time of the fire, no injuries have been reported.

We will update you with further information as it comes in.

