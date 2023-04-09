Camera Craft closes its doors after 108 years of business

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After remaining in the Rockford area for more than 100 years, Camera Craft says it’s final goodbye as it prepares to close up shop.

Located on North Perryville Road, Camera Craft has been a staple in the Rockford community for more than a century. It was one of the few independently owned camera stores in the area.

Owners celebrated with friends and thanked the community and past co-workers for all of their support. Owner, Tom Brady says, although it’s the end of an area for his business, the camera industry is still thriving.

“Rockford community has been so good to us over the years and the camera business has been amazing the last couple of years. Not only for exciting digital products, but also film,” said Brady. “Film is hot, hot, hot and the manufactures can’t make it fast enough.”

