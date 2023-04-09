2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop

By WEAU Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - An investigation is ongoing after two Wisconsin police officers were killed in the line of duty following a traffic stop.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice reports its Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved critical incident that happened just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Village of Cameron, according to WEAU.

An officer from the Chetek Police Department conducted a traffic stop, during which gunfire was exchanged. One Chetek Police officer and one Cameron Police officer died at the scene.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where they later died, according to authorities.

Multiple law enforcement agencies posted tributes to the fallen officers on their Facebook pages, including The Village of East Troy Police Department.

The department posted, “Tonight our hearts are heavy as we send our thoughts and prayers to the Village of Cameron Police Department, the City of Chetek Police Department, the Barron County community, and the families of two officers lost in the line of duty today.”

A Facebook post from the Rice Lake Police Department said, “Our hearts are with Chetek Police Department and Village of Cameron Police Department Family, Friends, and Community. We stand together!”

Investigators are continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of the incident. Their reports will be turned over to the Barron County district attorney when the investigation concludes.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police investigating a womans body found.
Investigating: Woman found dead in Rockford, cause unknown
Jeff Stacy surrendered himself to the office of the Sheriff of Ogle County where he was arrested.
Former Pecatonica cop pleads guilty to sending obscene photos
The parents of a 5-year-old girl were charged after she died from alleged child abuse.
Parents charged with murder after 5-year-old starved to death, police say
The area near E. State Street and First Street is roped off Thursday after a call to first...
One shot in the face Thursday in downtown Rockford
Money
$1M redistributed in the stateline from Illinois ICASH program

Latest News

Luke Philp scored the only goal for the Icehogs almost midway through the 2nd period off the...
Icehogs put 46 shots on net, fall to Admirals 5-1
Less than 24 hours after the Beloit Sky Carp lost its season opener, they respond with a 4-2...
Sky Carp rebound for its first win of the 2023 season Saturday
Photo of the fire
Rockton house fire
FILE - Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during a news conference on Feb. 16, 2023, on...
Blumenthal breaks leg at UConn parade, to undergo surgery