18-year-old Rockford business owner hosts pop-up event for young entrepreneurs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One Rockford entrepreneur uses his skilled to help fellow business owners as he grants them the opportunity to showcase their talents and creations.

The host of the pop-up is 18-year-old NayShaun Wright of N.B.F_Clothing and he says it’s important to show the world to never doubt a young person’s mind.

“I think it’s important for people to know that younger people can start too,” said Lanie’s Boutique owner Jalanie Manning.

11 business owners between the ages of 11 and 18 come together Saturday in the Stephenson Business Center located at 730 N. Church St. in Rockford.

“You see people, adults and stuff throwing events, but you don’t ever see the youth, so I wanted to throw something, you know, just for everybody,” Wright said.

Wright says this pop-up event is an opportunity for black-owned businesses to shine.

“As a minority, from other businesses, you could be looked down upon,” Wright said. “In the future I hope to throw a big event just to uplift everyboody.”

Wright’s grandmother and owner of the Stephenson Business Center Janene Stephenson says this event offers a wide range of powerful life lessons.

“You can be your own boss, you know, your ideas and your visions are only dreams until they come to life, you know, stay consistent with the work you do,” Stephenson said.

11-year-old Manning says her favorite part is proving she can do this business by herself. Manning’s goal is to own a business in New York City and she encourages all people to keep moving forward and never let anything get in the way of your dreams.

“I think they should take the opportunity that’s in front of them and not to give up,” Manning said. “This is my first pop up shop and even if you don’t sell anything, you should continue going to them.”

Wright says his favorite part about the event is the smiles on everyone’s faces and seeing the young entrepreneurs support the other businesses in attendance.

Today’s pop-up event was truly one of a kind. Wright and Stephenson say they hope to make it even bigger next year.

