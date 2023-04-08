Rockford organizations react to state grant funding

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Adding a new stage to Davis Park in Rockford and restoring the times theater are just a few projects these grants will cover in the stateline.

This is the second round of grants. The first round of $10 million was back in July and it covered nearly 40 projects across the state.

Millions of dollars in grants head straight for the stateline. It’s designed to support six area attractions and festivals, including Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford.

“We’ve definitely reached capacity of parking at our events and busy weekends,” says Marketing & Engagement Manager Laura Speer.

The grounds will get $150,000 to expand its parking lot.

“We’re fortunate to have the relationship with the college of medicine for offsite parking but this is going to help expand parking onsite and improve the accessibility for our guests coming through.”

Awards range from $15,000 to $500,00. One of those larger projects include the Freeport Arts Center where they will renovate a portion of the art museum and Davis Park in Rockford where the city will add a new stage.

“We are thrilled to be included as a part of it,” says Discovery Center Marketing Director Ann Marie Walker. “This is just one more piece that will help us have something new to enjoy at the museum.”

The Discovery Center Museum will use its $15,00 from the Tourism and Attractions Grant to add an interactive kaleidoscope sculpture to its science park.

“This is a way where the kids can be outside, enjoying nature, enjoying art but it’s also got science involved in it.”

Funding recipients believe these grants will help showcase the best the Rockford area has to offer and encourage more people to explore.

“Illinois is the best place in the nation to visit,” says Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Dixon will get $100,000 to plan events at its historic theatre while DeKalb will use its more than $85,000 to renovate its Egyptian Theatre.

A full list of all the local projects this money will specifically cover is available here.

