Police: No threat at University of Oklahoma after earlier shots fired report

Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of...
Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of possible shots fired.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Police on Friday night were investigating a report of shots being fired at the University of Oklahoma and people on campus were told to shelter in place.

After searching thoroughly, officials from campus say no threat was found and the alert to shelter in place was canceled.

Campus police received the report around 9:30 p.m. and told people to avoid the South Oval area.

However, there was no immediate confirmation any shots had been fired and no injuries were reported.

The university initially tweeted: “There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!”

However, in later tweets the university only said police were investigating “possible shots fired.”

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McKinley Avenue fire
Boone County car hauling business goes up in flames
The area near E. State Street and First Street is roped off Thursday after a call to first...
One shot in the face Thursday in downtown Rockford
Rockford Park District crews worked Monday to clean-up storm damage from Friday night's severe...
EF-1 Tornado confirmed in Rockford
Money
$1M redistributed in the stateline from Illinois ICASH program
John Carlose Boose
Convicted murderer John Boose wants new trial in wife’s beating death

Latest News

The Discovery Center Museum will use its $15,00 from the Tourism and Attractions Grant to add...
Rockford organizations react to state grant funding
The Discovery Center Museum will use its $15,00 from the Tourism and Attractions Grant to add...
Rockford organizations react to state grant funding
A federal judge in Texas on Friday ordered a hold on the U.S. approval of the abortion...
Access to abortion pill in limbo after competing rulings
Barn Fire in Ogle County
Fire in Monroe Center engulfs barn Friday evening