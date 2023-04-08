Picture perfect start to the weekend, only sun for days to come

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Now that we are days out from the storm things are starting to clear up, quite literally.

We had a very sunny Good Friday today with temperatures flirting with the 60s and barley a cloud in sight to cover up the gorgeous weather. Throughout today the weather has been blissfully beautiful and with winds on the much calmer side, many were able to enjoy it.

As the night grew nearer, temperatures began to cool down with the sun. It is very much expected for temperatures to chill out in the mid-30s due to the sun escaping us, which means warmth is escaping us for the time being as well. Winds stayed on the breezier side but not by too much as it didn’t make it feel colder than 30s.

Going into Saturday, we can expect the day to be fairly identical to Friday. The only difference is temperatures will be on the rise, actually almost reaching into the 70s. Saturday and Easter Sunday will be similar in sunny skies, calm winds and rising temperatures.

Most of us are probably ecstatic about this weather and I can confidently say it is going to remain this nice for a while. April is starting to finally feel like spring and even a little bit of summer at times.

