Investigating: Woman found dead in Rockford, cause unknown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was found dead in Rockford Saturday afternoon with the cause still unknown.

Rockford police are investigating after one woman was found dead Saturday afternoon. Police arrived at the 3100 block of Guilford Road around 1:30 this afternoon to conduct a death investigation.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and if possible, find an alternate route, the Rockford Police Department tweeted out.

Photo of tweet. (wifr)

At the moment, there is no further updates on the situation.

