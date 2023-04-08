Investigating: Woman found dead in Rockford, cause unknown

Rockford Police investigating a womans body found.
Rockford Police investigating a womans body found.(WABI)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was found dead in Rockford Saturday afternoon with the cause still unknown.

Rockford police are investigating after one woman was found dead Saturday afternoon. Police arrived at the 3100 block of Guilford Road around 1:30 this afternoon to conduct a death investigation.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and if possible, find an alternate route, the Rockford Police Department tweeted out.

At the moment, there is no further updates on the situation.

