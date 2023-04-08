Housing experts see greater demand for custom built homes in Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new trend in the housing industry frustrates both buyers and sellers. Experts say while more people look to buy a home, they can’t find their perfect space.

“Right now, we’re experiencing record low inventories,” said NorhWest Illinois Alliance of REALTORS CEO Conor Brown

Area housing experts say freshly built is a “go-to” phase these days with more people opting for new homes.

“There’s only about 150 homes for sale in our market that are over $100,000 and that’s creating a lot of pressure on us to be building homes,” said Youssi Custom Homes owner Chris Youssi. “We’re busier than we’ve been in six months.

Data shows 60% of home buyers prefer a newly built home over an existing one because they can’t find their perfect space. And even though custom houses come with a bigger price tag, area builders like Youssi say it’s worth it.

“We’re building three, four houses right now and that’s more that we’ve had together in six months,” Youssi said.

Youssi says you won’t have to deal with the bangs or scratches left by someone else and there just aren’t enough established homes on the market to meet demand.

“The fact that you’re getting a brand-new house that starts at year zero for the buyer, so everything’s fresh. You get to pick out some of the fixtures and finishes,” Brown said.

Brown says there are so many benefits for a buyer and the community.

“From an economic standpoint throughout the region, that’s really pumping not just the immediate jobs here but all the other jobs that correlate in terms of new construction,” Brown said.

For anyone looking to build a home, Youssi recommends people reach out to builders as soon as possible since their schedules fill up fast.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.