Fire in Monroe Center engulfs barn Friday evening

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Fire crews respond to a barn up in flames Friday evening, in the 7200 block of North Perryville Road in Monroe Center.

Reports of the fire initially came in around 7:04 p.m.

Officials say the barn was fully engulfed, but its believed to be abandoned. 23 News has a crew on scene, where there are reports of up to three cars also on fire.

At this time, the fire is still ongoing and has yet to be put out.

This is a developing story. We will be sure to update this article with any new information.

