Sunshine to dominate Friday as more seasonable temperatures return
Major warming to follow Saturday, beyond
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At long last, sunshine returned to the Stateline Thursday, and we should plan on getting used to that in the coming days.
A much quieter weather pattern is underway, and it’s to have a good amount of staying power. Along with the tranquil conditions, temperatures are to steadily rise, with 2023s warmest temperatures to date a near certainty.
Sunshine is to dominate from start to finish Friday, though light winds will limit the extent of warming that takes place. We’ll also be coming off a cool morning low temperature in the 20s, meaning there’ll be quite a bit of ground to cover. Still, we can expect highs right around the 56° considered to be normal this time of year.
But winds are to strengthen out of the south Saturday, which will allow temperatures to take a more significant jump, as we are to return to the lower 60s.
From there on out, we’re to expect temperatures to continue their steady climb on a daily basis, with temperatures flirting with the 70s by Monday, reaching the 70s by Tuesday, and quite possibly flirting with 80° next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
The warmth may very well have legs to it, meaning it could have significant staying power. Longer range outlooks suggest above normal temperatures are to stick around through April 20.
And, unlike other spells of warm air so far this year, when rain and storms often accompanied the warmth, the pattern looks to be extremely benign!
There’s a slight chance for a sprinkle Monday, with the next precipitation chance of any note not coming until the following Sunday. Near to below normal precipitation is to continue through April 20.
