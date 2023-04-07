Sunshine to dominate Friday as more seasonable temperatures return

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At long last, sunshine returned to the Stateline Thursday, and we should plan on getting used to that in the coming days.

A much quieter weather pattern is underway, and it’s to have a good amount of staying power. Along with the tranquil conditions, temperatures are to steadily rise, with 2023s warmest temperatures to date a near certainty.

Sunshine is to dominate from start to finish Friday, though light winds will limit the extent of warming that takes place. We’ll also be coming off a cool morning low temperature in the 20s, meaning there’ll be quite a bit of ground to cover. Still, we can expect highs right around the 56° considered to be normal this time of year.

A few high clouds are possible here or there on an otherwise sun-splashed Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Friday will come closer to normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

But winds are to strengthen out of the south Saturday, which will allow temperatures to take a more significant jump, as we are to return to the lower 60s.

Sunshine and southerly winds Saturday will spell further warming. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Saturday we'll be back above normal in the temperature department. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From there on out, we’re to expect temperatures to continue their steady climb on a daily basis, with temperatures flirting with the 70s by Monday, reaching the 70s by Tuesday, and quite possibly flirting with 80° next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Sunshine and 60s are on tap to occur Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures may flirt with 70° as early as Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By Tuesday, temperatures will have warmed into the 70s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The warmth may very well have legs to it, meaning it could have significant staying power. Longer range outlooks suggest above normal temperatures are to stick around through April 20.

Expect mild to downright warm conditions through April 20, if not longer. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

And, unlike other spells of warm air so far this year, when rain and storms often accompanied the warmth, the pattern looks to be extremely benign!

There’s a slight chance for a sprinkle Monday, with the next precipitation chance of any note not coming until the following Sunday. Near to below normal precipitation is to continue through April 20.

Often, warmth is accompanied by stormy weather. That does not appear to be the case this go-around. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

