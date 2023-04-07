Stateline residents warned of storm-related repair scams

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford resident Wendy Smalley knew she’d have to hire a contractor after an EF-1 tornado ripped through her neighborhood last Friday.

But she had one condition.

“I want to business with someone I trust,” Smalley said.

Smalley isn’t alone. Since last week’s violent storms, home-repair companies have been canvassing stateline neighborhoods looking for business. Some of them are local, reputable local companies. Others aren’t.

Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Better Business Bureau office, says out-of-town contractors know as “storm chasers” never fail to show up after Rockford gets hit with damaging weather.

Horton says while some out-of-town companies do good work, it’s common for storm chasers to be less reputable than they’re local counterparts with roots in the Rockford area.

“They’ll promise to do the work,” Horton said. “They may do the work but it may be substandard work. They may not be licensed.”

That’s what Smalley made sure to avoid when a portion of a roof blew off and two of her windows blew out.

“We have sought out someone to come and look,” she said. “It will take them a week to get them here for estimates. [But] I am not answering my door for anyone that is not from the area or that I am not aware is coming to my door.”

Aside from shoddy work, Horton says a good number of storm-chasing contractors aren’t contractors at all. They’re scammers, often asking for very large upfront down payments.

“They get their money, then they’re gone,” he said.

Smalley said her neighbors are working together to make sure everyone deals with honest contractors.

“We are all working with either insurance companies or people one or more of us already know,” she said.

Horton says homeowners should never make a down payment for repairs or sign a contract if they feel pressured or don’t understand the details. He recommends only hiring companies that are licensed, insured, and bonded.

