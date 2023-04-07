Rock Valley College alumni headed to Cannes Film Festival

The three attended Rock Valley College
The three attended Rock Valley College
By Marta Berglund
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three filmmakers from the Stateline are headed to the red carpet in France.

Brothers TJ and Aaron Hill, plus Aaron’s wife Shelby Hill, are all alumni of Rock Valley College. They’ve participated in multiple 48-hour film festival contests, where they had to make films in just two days. The preliminary contests were held in Madison. Their film “A Cloudy Moon” was chosen from the national competition in Los Angeles to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

The trio has started a GoFundMe to help with expenses for this unexpected trip, which takes place in just over a month. If you’d like to donate, you can do so here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McKinley Avenue fire
Boone County car hauling business goes up in flames
The area near E. State Street and First Street is roped off Thursday after a call to first...
One shot in the face Thursday in downtown Rockford
Rockford Park District crews worked Monday to clean-up storm damage from Friday night's severe...
EF-1 Tornado confirmed in Rockford
Money
$1M redistributed in the stateline from Illinois ICASH program
John Carlose Boose
Convicted murderer John Boose wants new trial in wife’s beating death

Latest News

The Northwest Illinois Alliance of Relators will provide funds to those in need
Local homeowners to receive relief support after recent tornadoes
The Northwest Illinois Alliance of Relators will provide funds to those in need
Local homeowners to receive relief support after recent tornadoes
Stateline residents warned of storm-related repair scams
Rockford residents warned of storm-related repair scams
Warming is to get underway Friday, and will really accelerate Saturday and beyond.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 4/6/2023