Rock Valley College alumni headed to Cannes Film Festival

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three filmmakers from the Stateline are headed to the red carpet in France.

Brothers TJ and Aaron Hill, plus Aaron’s wife Shelby Hill, are all alumni of Rock Valley College. They’ve participated in multiple 48-hour film festival contests, where they had to make films in just two days. The preliminary contests were held in Madison. Their film “A Cloudy Moon” was chosen from the national competition in Los Angeles to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

The trio has started a GoFundMe to help with expenses for this unexpected trip, which takes place in just over a month. If you’d like to donate, you can do so here.

