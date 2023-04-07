Rochelle pantry sees record demand for food

By Amber Cooper
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rochelle Christian Food Pantry served a record number of families in 2022 and it’s on pace to break that record in the coming months. Calvin Jacobs, the pantry board president, says the number of families coming through the door is sometimes overwhelming, but dedicated and hard-working volunteers make it more bearable.

“We always find a way to get it done. We’ve had to make numerous changes over the last three, four years with the pandemic, but this team does what it needs to do,” said Jacobs.

The pantry gained 300 new clients and received 1,000 more visits in 2022 and they’re already on pace to beat that record. In March, they saw 500 visitors, the most they’ve helped in one month.

“We’re getting three or four more new families almost every day we’re open,” said Jacobs.

Longtime volunteer Jennie O’Rorke believes the increase is due to the fluctuating changes in the economy.

“It’s all kinds of things, but especially the cost of food, the rise in the cost of food, the reduction in snap benefits after they reduced those across the state,” said O’Rorke.

As the pantry tries to tackle the demand, they seek donations and volunteers. If you’re interested in helping, contact the food pantry at 815-562-6654 or rochellefoodpantry@gmail.com.

