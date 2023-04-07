Local homeowners to receive relief support after recent tornadoes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Help is on the way for homeowners across the stateline who are trying to find ways to quickly clean up the damage from the recent string of tornadoes.

The Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors received a $25,000 grant from the Illinois Realtors Relief Foundation. This grant will help cover mortgage expenses, rental fees, roof damage and insurance deductibles.

“There’s a large pull of funds that are available. Northwest Illinois Alliance of Relators just figured $25,000 would be a good start number for individuals within the community,” said Illinois Realtors Government Affairs Director Neeley Erickson.

Through this program, applicants can request up to $500 in grant support to help cover damage from the storm. Erickson says she hopes these funds will help owners make their home whole again.

“We’re hoping that five hundred will at least be helpful as a starting point for individuals for renters and homeowners. You know, get back and re-coop over what had happened,” said Erickson.

Aid is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. So, if you’re interested in the program, the application deadline is July 1.

