Former Pecatonica cop pleads guilty to sending obscene photos

Felony allegations were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Jeff Stacy surrendered himself to the office of the Sheriff of Ogle County where he was arrested.
Jeff Stacy surrendered himself to the office of the Sheriff of Ogle County where he was arrested.(Illinois State Police)
By Jim Hagerty
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Pecatonica police sergeant was sentenced Friday to 24 months probation for sending obscene photos to two women.

As part of a negotiated plea, Jeffrey Stacy pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of electronic harassment–all misdemeanors.

Stacy, 55, admitted that in 2021 and 2022, he sent two women electronic pictures of his genitals on more than one occasion, including while he was on duty at a public street dance and at a local bar. He also sent the women, who did not request the photos, similar images on Facebook Messenger along with messages asking them not to tell anyone.

Stacy is barred from working in law enforcement while he’s on probation. He was also ordered to serve 180 days in the Winnebago County jail with 179 days stayed. He was credited with one day served. His fines totaled $909.

Stacy was initially charged with two counts of intimidation, two counts of official misconduct and two counts of disorderly conduct. Felony allegations of intimidation and misconduct were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

