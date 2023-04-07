Easter events worth hopping into this weekend

(WIFR) - Looking for a fun afternoon activity to celebrate Easter? Check out these Easter events happening in the stateline:

The Egg-Spot at Edgebrook - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8

This new event features a map to hunt for Easter eggs at Edgebrook Mall, 1639 N. Alpine Rd. in Rockford. Maps are available at Norm’s Piggy Pen. Find all the eggs and bring the map back to Norm’s to win a prize. Photos with Norm’s resident rabbit, Annie, and a chance to win a raffle basket for adults.

Flashlight Easter egg hunt - starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 7

Bring your friends, a bag and a flashlight to the Pearl City Park District, 331 W. Devore Ave. in Pearl City. Hunts are divided up by age division. Each age group will have a chance to find a golden egg with a special prize!

Egg-stravaganza at Discovery Center Museum - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8

Kids age 9 and under can hunt for eggs with their age group at the Discovery Center Museum, 711 N. Main St. in Rockford. Other activities include springtime art and play at the museum. $12 for non-members, $2 for members. Hunt times for ages 1 and 2 - 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; ages 3 and 4 - 11:20 a.m. and 1:20 p.m.; ages 5 and 6 - 11:10 a.m. and 1:10 p.m.; and ages 7, 8 and 9 - 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Bunny Trail egg hunt at Krape Park - 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8

There’s nothing better than a beautiful setting for an outdoor Easter egg hunt. Families will gather Saturday at Krape Park, located at 1799 S. Park Blvd. in Freeport, and enjoy the sunshine while kids run, play and collect plastic eggs filled with treats.

